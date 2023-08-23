Access Bank Nigeria

Metro Kumuyi Encourages Nigerians: Look Forward, God Will Utilize Tinubu for Nation's Development

E

ese

Moderator
William Kumuyi, the general superintendent of the Deeper Life Christian Ministry, has expressed his belief that God will utilize President Bola Tinubu to foster the development of Nigeria. Speaking to journalists in Osogbo, Osun state, Kumuyi conveyed this message ahead of his ministry's global crusade program.

Kumuyi encouraged Nigerians to rally behind the newly appointed ministers by Tinubu, emphasizing that God will employ them as "instruments to build our nation." He expressed optimism that God will guide the hearts of these leaders to carry out actions beneficial to the nation.

Highlighting the positive contributions of the appointed ministers, Kumuyi urged the public to support and believe in them, setting aside criticism and focusing on the potential for positive change.

President Tinubu recently inaugurated 45 ministers who had undergone screening and confirmation by the Senate.

Source: The Cable
 

Similar threads

E
Politics Major Shake-Up: Tinubu Divides Petroleum Ministry, Appoints Twin State Ministers
Replies
0
Views
137
ese
E
E
Politics Shakeup in the Cabinet: 13 Ministers of State, Ministry Modifications, and Missing Petroleum & Niger Delta Portfolios
Replies
0
Views
212
ese
E
E
Politics Tinubu Taps Momoh for Niger Delta Minister; Shuffles Ministerial Designations
Replies
0
Views
153
ese
E
E
Politics Ministers Set to Take Oath on Monday
Replies
0
Views
169
ese
E
siteadmin
Politics President Tinubu's Passionate Call to Nigerian Youths: Seize the Future on International Youth Day 2023
Replies
0
Views
234
siteadmin
siteadmin
Back
Top