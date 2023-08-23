William Kumuyi, the general superintendent of the Deeper Life Christian Ministry, has expressed his belief that God will utilize President Bola Tinubu to foster the development of Nigeria. Speaking to journalists in Osogbo, Osun state, Kumuyi conveyed this message ahead of his ministry's global crusade program.
Kumuyi encouraged Nigerians to rally behind the newly appointed ministers by Tinubu, emphasizing that God will employ them as "instruments to build our nation." He expressed optimism that God will guide the hearts of these leaders to carry out actions beneficial to the nation.
Highlighting the positive contributions of the appointed ministers, Kumuyi urged the public to support and believe in them, setting aside criticism and focusing on the potential for positive change.
President Tinubu recently inaugurated 45 ministers who had undergone screening and confirmation by the Senate.
Source: The Cable
Kumuyi encouraged Nigerians to rally behind the newly appointed ministers by Tinubu, emphasizing that God will employ them as "instruments to build our nation." He expressed optimism that God will guide the hearts of these leaders to carry out actions beneficial to the nation.
Highlighting the positive contributions of the appointed ministers, Kumuyi urged the public to support and believe in them, setting aside criticism and focusing on the potential for positive change.
President Tinubu recently inaugurated 45 ministers who had undergone screening and confirmation by the Senate.
Source: The Cable