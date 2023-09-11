The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has officially lifted the visa ban imposed on Nigerian travelers after nearly one year. This development comes as a result of a groundbreaking agreement reached between Nigerian President Bola Tinubu and UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Monday. The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, confirmed this in a statement.
As part of the agreement, both Etihad Airlines and Emirates Airlines will immediately resume their flight schedules to and from Nigeria. Importantly, there is no immediate financial obligation imposed on the Nigerian government for this restoration of flight activities.
The statement further revealed that this agreement is part of President Tinubu's economic development diplomacy efforts and includes substantial new investments worth billions of U.S. dollars in Nigeria's economy across various sectors, such as defense and agriculture. Additionally, a joint foreign exchange liquidity program between the two nations is in the works, with details to be disclosed in the coming weeks.
President Tinubu expressed his appreciation for the UAE President's unwavering friendship and collaborative efforts to enhance and normalize the relations between the two countries, marking a significant step forward in their diplomatic tie
