Nigeria's Women's World Cup journey concluded with a narrow defeat to England in the last 16, overshadowed by significant off-field challenges. Despite a commendable performance that saw the Super Falcons hitting the bar twice through Ashleigh Plumptre and Uchenna Kanu, they ultimately succumbed to a grueling penalty shootout, marking the end of a campaign marred by off-pitch issues.The tournament was plagued by reports that the Nigerian players nearly boycotted their opening match due to a dispute with the Nigeria Football Federation, primarily concerning bonuses and expenses. This backdrop of discontent has been a recurring theme for the Super Falcons throughout the World Cup.Following Monday's game, Ifeoma Onumonu, a prominent figure in the Nigerian team who competes for Gotham in the U.S., candidly addressed the resource disparities between Nigeria and England. She lamented the challenging conditions faced by the Nigerian team, including inadequate training fields and substandard accommodations, even sharing beds. Onumonu expressed the hope that greater attention would be given to these issues, emphasizing the players' commitment to representing their country despite the obstacles.The absence of resources in Nigeria extends beyond just recovery facilities. Onumonu described the state of the turf as problematic, with rocky surfaces and unpredictable ball behavior during qualifying matches. This inadequate infrastructure hampers the players' performance.Highlighting the broader context, FIFPRO, the global players' union, confirmed that it is actively assisting the Nigerian players in their dispute with the Nigeria Football Federation over unpaid bonus payments, camp allowances, and expenses dating back to 2021.As Nigeria works to improve conditions at home, addressing these challenges is essential. While their World Cup journey is over, the ongoing focus on these issues underscores the need for more comprehensive support for women's football in Nigeria. Meanwhile, the Women's World Cup will continue with quarter-finals scheduled for Friday and Saturday, highlighting the resilience of the players amid these challenges.