The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has cautioned the Nigerian military against replicating the Gabonese army's recent overthrow of President Ali Bongo through a bloodless coup d'état. In a statement issued on Wednesday, MURIC's Executive Director, Prof. Ishaq Akintola, urged the Nigerian Army to maintain its apolitical stance and resist any temptation to stage a coup similar to Gabon's.While acknowledging the political dynamics in various African countries, MURIC condemned the military coup and highlighted the need for Nigeria's armed forces to prioritize their professional responsibilities over political involvement.Akintola emphasized the potential religious implications of a military coup in Nigeria, particularly due to the prevalent religious sensitivities surrounding certain issues. He stressed that Nigeria is still grappling with the consequences of historical coups driven by ethnic and religious factors.He praised the Nigerian Army's professionalism and dedication in addressing security challenges such as Boko Haram and insurgency threats. Akintola urged the military to focus on its core responsibilities and avoid taking on additional burdens like political interventions.MURIC's leader emphasized the importance of good governance and poverty alleviation in Nigeria, urging leaders to learn from recent events in countries like Gabon, Niger, and Mali. The organization called for a commitment to uplift the nation by addressing social and economic challenges rather than pursuing political power through non-democratic means