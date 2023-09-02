Ayodele Fayose, the former governor of Ekiti State, has expressed his satisfaction with the recent military coup in Gabon, claiming it should lead to a democratic system in the country. Gabon's military seized power and deposed President Ali Bongo, who had recently been re-elected for a third term in a disputed election.



During an appearance on Channels Television's "Hard Copy," Fayose stated that although he generally disapproved of military interference in politics, he was pleased with the development in Gabon. He pointed out that Nigeria had a relatively stable democracy, even though it had its flaws, and the nation had experienced an uninterrupted democratic process with regular elections.



Fayose contrasted this with countries where leaders remained in power for extended periods, suggesting that such situations warranted intervention to remove them. However, he emphasized that Nigeria had moved from one political party to another and from one leader to another through elections, showcasing a successful democratic transition.



Fayose's comments underscored his preference for democratic governance and his belief in the importance of regular elections and peaceful transitions of power.



Credit: Channels