Access Bank Nigeria

World New Coup Unfolds in Africa as Gabon President Is Removed from Power

E

ese

Moderator
download - 2023-08-30T084513.107.jpg
The military has announced a coup in Gabon, resulting in the removal of President Ali Bongo. Bongo, who secured a third term in the recent election, faced opposition claims of electoral disputes. Following the presidential, parliamentary, and legislative vote on Saturday, concerns over potential unrest were high, with Bongo aiming to continue his family's 56-year rule despite calls for change in the resource-rich yet economically challenged nation.

Transparency concerns arose due to the absence of international observers, suspension of certain foreign broadcasts, and the authorities' actions of cutting internet access and imposing a nationwide curfew post-election. Soldiers appeared on Gabonese national television to declare their takeover and annulment of the election results.

This event coincides with the ongoing resolution efforts in Niger Republic following the removal of democratically elected President Mohamed Bazoum. As of now, neither the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) nor the African Union (AU) has responded to the situation in Gabon. The situation remains fluid as developments unfold. This report draws information from the original source
 

Similar threads

E
World Fresh Coup In Africa, Gabon President Removed
Replies
0
Views
7
ese
E
E
World Niger Prime Minister Assures President's Safety Amid Captivity – Report
Replies
0
Views
338
ese
E
E
World Burkina Faso and Mali Mobilize Warplanes in Response to ECOWAS Warning Amid Niger Coup
Replies
0
Views
243
ese
E
E
World UN, US, and ECOWAS Express Strong Disapproval of Niger Junta's Move to Prosecute Bazoum
Replies
0
Views
268
ese
E
E
World Niger Ousted President to Go on Trial For High Treason - Junta
Replies
0
Views
177
ese
E
Back
Top