The military has announced a coup in Gabon, resulting in the removal of President Ali Bongo. Bongo, who secured a third term in the recent election, faced opposition claims of electoral disputes. Following the presidential, parliamentary, and legislative vote on Saturday, concerns over potential unrest were high, with Bongo aiming to continue his family's 56-year rule despite calls for change in the resource-rich yet economically challenged nation.
Transparency concerns arose due to the absence of international observers, suspension of certain foreign broadcasts, and the authorities' actions of cutting internet access and imposing a nationwide curfew post-election. Soldiers appeared on Gabonese national television to declare their takeover and annulment of the election results.
This event coincides with the ongoing resolution efforts in Niger Republic following the removal of democratically elected President Mohamed Bazoum. As of now, neither the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) nor the African Union (AU) has responded to the situation in Gabon. The situation remains fluid as developments unfold. This report draws information from the original source