The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has declared a two-day warning strike starting from Tuesday, September 5, in protest against the Nigerian Federal Government's handling of the challenges arising from the removal of fuel subsidies.NLC President Joe Ajaero made the announcement during a press conference at the Labour House in Abuja. The decision comes after the NLC's National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting held the previous day.The labor union accuses the Federal Government of neglecting negotiations and failing to implement resolutions from previous meetings. This strike follows a nationwide protest on August 2 by organized labor against what they deemed to be anti-people policies of President Bola Tinubu's administration.The protest covered various states, including Lagos, Abia, Plateau, Kaduna, Kano, Rivers, Zamfara, Katsina, Cross River, Ebonyi, Enugu, Kwara, Ogun, Imo, Ondo, and Edo. The demands included the reversal of anti-poor policies, release of withheld salaries for university lecturers and workers, and an increase in the minimum wage.Meetings between the Presidency and the unions aimed at providing relief for Nigerians impacted by the removal of petrol subsidies have not yielded results. NLC President Joe Ajaero argued that the N5 billion approved for each state and the FCT was insufficient, translating to less than N1,500 per person