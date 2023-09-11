President Bola Tinubu has actively engaged with key partners in economic development, seeking investments in Nigeria. During sideline meetings at the G20 summit, Tinubu met with leaders from Germany, South Korea, and India. He arrived in New Delhi as the first head of state, following an invitation from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The African Union (AU) was also invited to join the G20.Tinubu emphasized Nigeria's efforts to create a financial framework for expanded economic partnerships, particularly with nations like Germany. He mentioned aligning economic policies to attract large-scale manufacturers like Volkswagen, a prominent German company, to operate across various sectors within Nigeria.German Chancellor Olaf Scholz acknowledged Tinubu's "business-friendly" policies and expressed a desire to visit Nigeria in October. Scholz praised the historical ties between Nigeria and Germany.In discussions with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, Tinubu emphasized potential partnerships in production, telecommunications, technology, and oil and gas sectors. He stressed a commitment to swiftly implement agreements reached.Regarding India, Tinubu praised the rapid development under Prime Minister Modi's leadership and expressed interest in enhanced cooperation in agriculture, ICT innovation, and FinTech growth. Modi highlighted the prospects for Nigeria in the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) and committed to rapid progress in these areas.Tinubu also held discussions with U.S. President Joe Biden, President of the European Commission Ursula Von Der Leyen, and the President of the World Bank, Ajay Banga, during the summit.