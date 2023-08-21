Minister of Education, Tahir Mamman, has officially taken office following his inauguration by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. The swearing-in ceremony saw 45 Ministers being sworn in at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.Flanked by Minister of State for Education, Yusuf Sununu, Mamman expressed his determination by stating, "I am going to work like a bricklayer." He compared his approach to that of a bricklayer who diligently builds a structure by laying blocks every day, ensuring steady progress. He emphasized that the education sector forms the foundation for national development and pledged to address its challenges.Mamman, who has experience in both government and the private sector, acknowledged existing constraints but assured his commitment to what's best for the sector. Meanwhile, Sununu, also in the education line for a long time, emphasized their dedication to overcoming challenges and respecting established orders.The Permanent Secretary, David Adejo, welcomed the ministers and urged staff to support them in delivering efficient service to the Nigerian populace. The Education Ministry's new leadership aims to enhance the education sector's effectiveness and contribute to overall national progress.Credit: Daily Trust