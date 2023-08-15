The United Nations, United States, and ECOWAS have collectively expressed deep concern and condemnation over the plans of Niger's military rulers to prosecute detained President Mohamed Bazoum, a move they believe will only escalate tensions. The military junta, which ousted Bazoum, announced its intention to "prosecute" the former president on charges of "high treason" and "undermining the security" of the country.Vedant Patel, the spokesperson for the US State Department, conveyed the nation's dismay at Bazoum's unjust detention taking a more extreme turn. Patel stated that the action taken by the junta is not warranted, unjustified, and will not contribute to a peaceful resolution of the ongoing crisis.UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric shared similar concerns, emphasizing that the junta's attempt to charge the democratically-elected President Bazoum with high treason is deeply worrying. Dujarric reiterated the UN's call for the immediate and unconditional release of Bazoum and his reinstatement as the head of state.ECOWAS also expressed shock over the junta's move, deeming it a provocation that contradicts their reported willingness to find a peaceful solution to the crisis. The bloc emphasized that this action goes against efforts to restore constitutional order.In Ghana, opposition lawmakers have raised alarms over ECOWAS' plans for a military intervention in Niger. They urge Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo to halt preparations for deploying Ghanaian soldiers, advocating for diplomacy and constructive dialogue instead. The lawmakers believe that a peaceful resolution is paramount and should be pursued through discussions and resolutions in parliament.Source: Daily Trust