Nigeria's President Bola Tinubu is set to depart for New Delhi, India, today to attend the G-20 Leaders' Summit, according to his spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale. Tinubu received a special invitation from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to participate in the summit.During his visit, President Tinubu will partake in and deliver keynote addresses at the Nigeria-India Presidential Roundtable and the Nigeria-India Business Conference. The presidential roundtable will include key figures from the Indian private sector, Nigerian industrialists, and senior government officials from both nations. The President aims to attract global capital and promote increased foreign direct investments in labor-intensive sectors of Nigeria's economy, focusing on job creation and revenue expansion.Additionally, Tinubu will emphasize Nigeria's appeal as an investment destination, presenting his cross-sectoral reform plan outlined in the Renewed Hope Agenda.At the G-20 Summit, President Tinubu will share Nigeria's perspective on the theme, 'One Earth-One Family-One Future,' emphasizing the global unity needed to address challenges facing humanity and the planet.While Nigeria's G-20 membership is desirable, the government is conducting consultations to assess the benefits and risks. President Tinubu's participation in the India summit aligns with this objective. He will be accompanied by several ministers and return to Nigeria after the summit's conclusion.Credit: Channels