During the 18th G-20 Leaders’ Summit, President Tinubu emphasized the importance of fostering a global society built on tolerance, mutual respect, diplomacy, and cooperation. Under the theme 'One Earth. One Family. One Future,' he highlighted the interconnectedness of global affairs, emphasizing collaborative efforts to address challenges like technology, energy transition, and socio-economic disparities.President Tinubu called for greater solidarity among nations, urging advanced economies to support disadvantaged regions and promote climate justice. He emphasized the need for international frameworks based on justice, equity, and fairness for resource mobilization and governance.Nigeria, as Africa's largest market, economy, and democracy, expressed its commitment to playing a significant role within the G-20 to shape a more equitable world. The president stressed the importance of global unity, cooperation, and addressing pressing challenges for a fairer world order.Acknowledging the G-20's role in shaping a rules-based world order, President Tinubu highlighted the necessity for multilateral cooperation to address international issues. He emphasized the collective design, ownership, and management of global governance structures to achieve sustainable development.President Tinubu praised India's hosting of the summit and their moon landing achievement as an inspiration to developing countries. He welcomed the inclusion of the African Union in the G-20, emphasizing the importance of reflecting humanity's inclusiveness.In conclusion, President Tinubu highlighted the urgency of working together as one family to create an inclusive world that provides basic necessities regardless of economic, social, or political status.