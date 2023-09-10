President Bola Tinubu is set to engage in a diplomatic meeting with UAE leadership to address the ongoing dispute between Nigeria and the United Arab Emirates. This diplomatic tension emerged in October 2022 when the UAE imposed a visa ban on Nigerians and suspended flights to Nigeria. In response, Nigerian carrier Air Peace also halted its Dubai flights due to the visa issuance suspension.Emirates had ceased its flights to Nigeria because of difficulties repatriating funds. President Tinubu expressed his commitment to resolving these issues during a recent meeting with the UAE Ambassador to Nigeria, Salem Saeed Al-Shamsi, stating that Nigeria and the UAE are like a family living in separate rooms and should approach these problems as a family matter.Chief Ajuri Ngelale, the Presidential spokesman, announced that Tinubu would meet with UAE authorities during a technical stopover in Abu Dhabi, following his departure from New Delhi, India. This meeting aims to build on recent discussions and improve the bilateral relationship between the two nations. Additionally, President Tinubu will leverage this opportunity to promote investments with high-level UAE officials in both the public and private sectors. Following a successful engagement, the President will return to Abuja, furthering diplomatic efforts to resolve the dispute.