This is a warning to all new corp members who want to have peace of mind and enjoy the next 11 Months of their NYSC service at their different Place of Primary Assignment (PPA). So many people take advantage of Corp Members to achieve the end goal of their companies. In order not to be used like slaves and cleaning rags by anybody, all in the name of serving your father land, you need to read this
Let me give you a picture of what it's like to be a New Corper. In other words, here is something obvious and common among new corpers:
They are always too anxious to get to their PPA (Place of Primary Assignment) and get accepted so they could return home quickly. Even though they complain of staying at home during the postponement and delay of the date for the camp.
Perhaps to show their new Kaki to their parents. Or maybe to slay people around street.
Nevertheless, you are not alone in that, I felt the same urge too. Just as everybody else. It's normal. It's not a crime.
NOTE: Most PPA are good and can be so kind. And remember you will not be the first Corper there. Am sure some are serving at present in that Same place.
But please, before you accept that PPA you are being posted to, note the following:
1. Don’t be Anxious
Don’t be too anxious to get or accept any PPA. There is always enough time.
Believe me, the waiting is worth it.
Don't be too anxious and frustrated that you will jump on a marketing place where you have to be hawking and walking around to get people to buy a product or whatever. You are better than that.
Don’t be like many corp members, who in the name of frustration for a PPA quickly, accepted Pry schools and ended up being treated like Nannies, baby-sitting and cleaning the mess of kindergarten pupils.
2. Good Accommodation
I will not lie about this. Most PPA do not have a conducive accommodation for all the Corp members posted under them due to facilities, too much crowd and others. On several occasions, you will have to get an accommodation for yourself. Here is a good article to help you with that: 10 Tips For Renting An Apartment As A Corper
Some PPA might provide an accommodation and you might not like it for privacy or other reasons.
Do not have it in mind that Every PPA will provide you with accommodation. It's luck sometimes.
There might be many reasons you want to look for an accommodation by yourself:
Privacy
Electricity
Network
Location
Conducive part
Environment
...name it...... and more
3. Your Free Day Must Be Allowed
You have privilege to a day of every week, in which you are not expected to be at your PPA at all (usually your CDS day). Your PPA must be ready to give you this day fully. Not expected to work for few hours on the same day.
It’s a work-free day for you. You Boss might push you by asking, but you have to state it that CDS days are off.
4. Local Allowance
That’s the allowance (money) the PPA will pay you at the end of every month. This should not be less than #5000, but can be more.
Let them know you don’t like to be owed also because many employers are fond of that. You don't have to be rude about that. You just have to make your point clear. The #19,800 alone cannot be enough.
5. Work Load
Don’t let them overwork you. You are not expected to teach more than two subjects if you are in a school.
But sometimes out of compassion, you can take more if you can handle it. I took over 6 subjects during mine. I love teaching, I love those students and just have to help. But you might not be like me.
Know your limit and make it clear.
6. Gather Information
Gather information from the existing corpers and workers in the organization to know how the management has being dealing with their workers. By this, you will be able to tell if they will be able to keep their promises to you or not.
7. Rules and Regulations
This might apply to every PPA, however, some PPA do have some rules that you might not be able to abide with. This is common among Mission schools and some organisations.
There are some places they will tell you that's you can't wear this, you can't do this, a male should not come visit, this, that's and bla bla bla....
Some organisation will tell you to put on tight cloths, mini skirts to promote their product and bring customers. If it's okay by you, tell them and if otherwise, tell them to reject you.
So you might need to ask existing corpers stylishly if they have any funny rules here.
They will issue you an acceptance latter after all agreement. And you will take the letter to your ZI.
Then you can now go home and come back after the stipulated day.
Do not be too anxious, this is where you will spend the rest of your 11 months. You are not meant to endure, you are meant to enjoy.
Corpers Forum cares about your service year, we Care about you. And you are too important not to enjoy this 11 months.
