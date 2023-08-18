siteadmin
When manager Steve Cooper was building Nottingham Forest's squad to survive in the Premier League, it was perhaps fitting that the first player he signed for his task was a former bricklayer.
And as Taiwo Avoniy thanked him, the Nigerian gave Forest their first 1-0 victory over West Ham of the season, as well as a final 1-0 victory over Arsenal to ensure Premier League survival in May. It happened one week before the end of the season and Avoniy also scored in the very last game. That goal will let him reach double-digit league goals.
The main reason for this was the inability to obtain a work permit to play in the UK and although it was finally granted in May 2021, Liverpool sold Avonia two months later. The Reds have loaned him out seven times in the previous six years.
"That was the only thing I told people - my classmates, even if people sometimes hardly believed what I said. But this is me. As soon as I believe in something, I go after it. Become a professional football player and playing in the Premier League was my biggest dream," he recalls.
He attributes his success to "patience, perseverance and dedication", explaining how he was often the first to arrive at training and the last to leave.
Having started with small jobs in Nigeria, such as working as a bricklayer or even just supplying water to neighbors for a small fee to pay for the cost of training and suitable equipment, he still could not always afford everything he needed - he admits that he sometimes wore "up to ten pairs of socks" to fit into the wrong boots, or often had to "walk miles to the training ground".
He is still in close contact with his first coach, Abdulrazak Oloho, who often gave him travel money to train or gave him rides on a motorcycle. And he also never forgot the help given by Seyi Olofinjana.
The former Wolverhampton Wanderers and Nigerian midfielder invited Avonia to join his Imperial Academy, from where the forward scored four goals when Nigeria won the Under-17 World Cup in 2013 and became African Under-20 Champions for two years later - moved to Liverpool in 2015.
In 2021, Avoniy finally received an award for his continued belief in himself, with a UK work permit, a national team debut and a transfer to Union Berlin.
In his first full season with a European club, Avoniy scored 15 goals in the Bundesliga, which caught the attention of Cooper, who made him Forest's then-record signing last June.
It took him some time to adjust but it was worth it as Avoniy scored all but two of the club's goals in May. Two of them came in a decisive 4-3 victory over Southampton, another pair of goals secured a draw against Chelsea before Avoniy scored the only goal against Arsenal to ensure Forest's survival and set off rave scenes at City Stadium Ground".
"Arsenal have always been my favorite team and while I was growing up no one could talk bad about Arsenal in front of me," he said.
Moving step by step, this former bricklayer built his own dream and now he will continue to impress the Premier League.
