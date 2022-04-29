There have been many moments in history when the English National football team has struggled to find a consistent goalkeeper. However, this team is still one of the best in the world, and by going to 1xBet - Kenya betting site fans can wager on all its matches.
Calamitous results
David James is a former English goalkeeper who played 53 times for the English national squad between 1997 and 2010. Also, he had a professional career that lasted between 1988 and 2014.
During the decade of the 2000s, after the retirement of names like David Seamand and Nigel Martyn, a new keeper was needed for the English team. James seemed like a natural choice. He has had a long career on many teams across England. For this reason, different managers of the Three Lions decided to give him a chance.
The decade of the 2000s wasn't the best for the English national team for many reasons. For example, they missed the Euro 2008.
The experience of David James suggested that he was the right choice for being England’s number one during that time. Some of the teams where he played include:
- Liverpool;
- Aston Villa;
- West Ham United;
- and Portsmouth.
However, he had several high-profile mistakes during his matches for the English squad. Of course, it would be unfair to blame James completely for these failures. However, those mistakes were still costly, and led to the nickname Calamity James.
After his international career
The many English managers that went on the national team in the 2000s tried with different goalkeepers. Names include Paul Robinson, Robert Green, Joe Hart, Scott Carson and others. However, James still seemed to be the most reliable of all of them.
James was part of the English team that participated in the 2010 FIFA World Cup. However, after this competition, he decided to retire from the Three Lions.
Yet, he continued to play on a few squads. He tried his luck in AFC Bournemouth, Bristol City, ÍBV from Iceland and even the Kerala Blasters from India. In the latter, he was player, player-manager and also a manager. James decided to retire completely in 2014.
