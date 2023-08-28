President Bola Tinubu has established performance benchmarks for ministers and will not tolerate failure, according to Ajuri Ngelale, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity. Speaking on Channels TV's Sunrise Daily, Ngelale highlighted that between Tinubu's election as President-elect and his May 29 inauguration, he initiated reform committees for various sectors.
Ngelale stated that Tinubu assessed President Muhammadu Buhari's accomplishments and aimed to build upon them, implementing a plan with time-based benchmarks for ministerial performance. Ministers are expected to achieve specific goals within set timeframes, as determined by the President.
Ngelale emphasized that Tinubu's approach marks a departure from past governance in Nigeria. He cited the President's history of not hesitating to remove underperforming officials, referencing Tinubu's similar approach during his tenure as governor of Lagos State.
Tinubu's commitment to avoiding failure resonates, as any administration shortcomings would be attributed to him directly. The establishment of clear standards and performance assessments reflects a new strategy in Nigerian governance