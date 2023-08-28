Access Bank Nigeria

Politics Tinubu Sets Performance Criteria for Ministers, Warns of Imminent Firings

E

ese

Moderator
download - 2023-08-28T145822.781.jpg
President Bola Tinubu has established performance benchmarks for ministers and will not tolerate failure, according to Ajuri Ngelale, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity. Speaking on Channels TV's Sunrise Daily, Ngelale highlighted that between Tinubu's election as President-elect and his May 29 inauguration, he initiated reform committees for various sectors.

Ngelale stated that Tinubu assessed President Muhammadu Buhari's accomplishments and aimed to build upon them, implementing a plan with time-based benchmarks for ministerial performance. Ministers are expected to achieve specific goals within set timeframes, as determined by the President.

Ngelale emphasized that Tinubu's approach marks a departure from past governance in Nigeria. He cited the President's history of not hesitating to remove underperforming officials, referencing Tinubu's similar approach during his tenure as governor of Lagos State.

Tinubu's commitment to avoiding failure resonates, as any administration shortcomings would be attributed to him directly. The establishment of clear standards and performance assessments reflects a new strategy in Nigerian governance
 

Similar threads

E
Politics President Tinubu's Twists: Wike Unveiled as FCT Minister, Umahi Takes on Works
Replies
0
Views
225
ese
E
E
Politics Breaking: Tinubu appoints Wike Minister of FCT; Umahi, Works - Vanguard Newpaper
Replies
0
Views
202
ese
E
E
Politics FULL LIST: 28 Names In Tinubu’s Ministerial List
Replies
0
Views
349
ese
E
E
Politics Thunderous Applause Erupts as Wike Takes Oath of Office Amid Governors and Ministers
Replies
0
Views
279
ese
E
E
Politics Chicago University Sets Terms for Disclosing Tinubu’s Educational Records
Replies
0
Views
322
ese
E
Back
Top