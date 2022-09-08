When Lionel Messi left Barcelona in 2021 it felt like the end of an era. Still, Barcelona can be a great team to wager on, and https://www.1xbet.ng/en is the best place to do so. However, this era was already showing some signs of weakness.
The squad was struggling against other powerful teams from Europe. The team received lots of goals in many of these decisive matches. However, nothing can compare to what happened on the 14th of August 2020.
On that day, Barcelona played against German giants Bayern Munich. The context was the quarter-finals of the excellent UEFA Champions League. The always exciting UCL can also be wagered through the 1xBet online bookmaker. It should be noted that this wasn’t neither a home nor an away match. Instead, these quarter-finals were played as single legs due to external circumstances that forced an important change in format for this edition of the tournament.
A record-breaking result
The match started quite entertainingly. Thomas Müller scored the first goal only four minutes into the game. However, David Alaba put things 1-1 after scoring an own goal. The excellent online betting app 1xBet can also be used to start wagering on these entertaining championships.
Yet, the final outcome of the contest in question can be seen as nothing else than the absolute destruction of the Catalan squad. The event finished with a shocking 8-2 in favor of the side led by Hansi Flick. The footballers who found the net for Bayern were the following names:
● Thomas Müller;
● Ivan Perišić;
● Serge Gnabry;
● Joshua Kimmich;
● Robert Lewandowski;
● and Philippe Coutinho.
The 1xBet online betting app offers great wagers that can be performed on all kinds of goalscorers that delight fans in world football. The Spanish team had a seemingly unstoppable attack with Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez. However, despite the Uruguayan finding the net once during the match, both of them were completely unable to prevent such a catastrophe.
Aftermath of the match
This result was one of the heaviest defeats in Barcelona history. When visiting 1xbet.ng/en/line/football - try football sports betting on the Catalan team. It should be said that a victory for Bayern was seen as a likely outcome, however, nobody expected it to be for such a score.
Many things happened as a result of this contest. For example, Barcelona’s coach Quique Setién was fired and replaced with Ronald Koeman. Also, this was another chapter in the Lionel Messi saga with the team. This defeat was probably a huge factor that led to the Argentinian’s decision to leave the team a year later. Punters can try football sports betting on 1xBet, which has matches from Barcelona and many other great teams from all over the world even as the UEFA Champions League unfolds.
The squad was struggling against other powerful teams from Europe. The team received lots of goals in many of these decisive matches. However, nothing can compare to what happened on the 14th of August 2020.
On that day, Barcelona played against German giants Bayern Munich. The context was the quarter-finals of the excellent UEFA Champions League. The always exciting UCL can also be wagered through the 1xBet online bookmaker. It should be noted that this wasn’t neither a home nor an away match. Instead, these quarter-finals were played as single legs due to external circumstances that forced an important change in format for this edition of the tournament.
A record-breaking result
The match started quite entertainingly. Thomas Müller scored the first goal only four minutes into the game. However, David Alaba put things 1-1 after scoring an own goal. The excellent online betting app 1xBet can also be used to start wagering on these entertaining championships.
Yet, the final outcome of the contest in question can be seen as nothing else than the absolute destruction of the Catalan squad. The event finished with a shocking 8-2 in favor of the side led by Hansi Flick. The footballers who found the net for Bayern were the following names:
● Thomas Müller;
● Ivan Perišić;
● Serge Gnabry;
● Joshua Kimmich;
● Robert Lewandowski;
● and Philippe Coutinho.
The 1xBet online betting app offers great wagers that can be performed on all kinds of goalscorers that delight fans in world football. The Spanish team had a seemingly unstoppable attack with Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez. However, despite the Uruguayan finding the net once during the match, both of them were completely unable to prevent such a catastrophe.
Aftermath of the match
This result was one of the heaviest defeats in Barcelona history. When visiting 1xbet.ng/en/line/football - try football sports betting on the Catalan team. It should be said that a victory for Bayern was seen as a likely outcome, however, nobody expected it to be for such a score.
Many things happened as a result of this contest. For example, Barcelona’s coach Quique Setién was fired and replaced with Ronald Koeman. Also, this was another chapter in the Lionel Messi saga with the team. This defeat was probably a huge factor that led to the Argentinian’s decision to leave the team a year later. Punters can try football sports betting on 1xBet, which has matches from Barcelona and many other great teams from all over the world even as the UEFA Champions League unfolds.
Attachments
Last edited: