Niger's newly appointed Prime Minister, Ali Mahaman Lamine Zeine, reassured that President Mohamed Bazoum, who was overthrown in a coup on July 26, will not face harm from the coup leaders. In an interview with The New York Times, Zeine emphasized that Niger lacks a tradition of violence, indicating that Bazoum's safety is assured. He also denied any intentions of collaborating with Russia or Kremlin-backed mercenaries.
The coup leaders had reportedly cut off water and electricity to Bazoum's confined residence, warning of his potential harm if other African nations intervened militarily to restore him to power. President Bola Tinubu of Nigeria issued a warning about the consequences if Bazoum's health deteriorates under house arrest.
Zeine, appointed prime minister on August 7, addressed the presence of foreign troops in Niger for anti-terrorism operations. He suggested that a review of such military partnerships would be considered in due time. The situation around Bazoum's health has sparked concern, with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres's spokesperson confirming that Bazoum is alive based on information from regular contacts.
Niger continues to navigate its political crisis, with the new prime minister focusing on diplomatic solutions and reviewing foreign military collaborations.
Source: Channels TV