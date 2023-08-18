



Big Brother Naija "All Stars" contestant, Ilebaye, has sparked discussions among show viewers on social media due to her composed reaction to a deliberate provocation. In a recent incident, fellow housemate Ike Onyema deliberately scattered Ilebaye's clothes on the floor, leading to speculation that he aimed to trigger a reaction that could lead to her disqualification.



Ike, who already has two strikes himself, reportedly sought to instigate Ilebaye into a violent response by tossing her clothes around and taking her coins. Ilebaye had previously received two strikes following altercations with Ceec and Doyin two weeks ago, and another strike could result in her removal from the show. Ike's actions occurred in the presence of housemates Seyi and Venita. However, Venita distanced herself from the situation, expressing disapproval of Ike's intentions.



In the morning, Ilebaye discovered her clothes scattered on the floor as she headed to the bathroom. Surprisingly, instead of reacting as anticipated, she chose not to escalate the situation and returned to bed, avoiding any unnecessary conflicts within the house.