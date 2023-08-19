Popular actor Yul Edochie lends his support to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, expressing confidence in Tinubu's ability to uplift Nigeria.
Edochie believes that Tinubu possesses the necessary qualities to lead the nation toward progress. Despite potential skepticism, Edochie asserts that the former Lagos Governor genuinely cares for the people's well-being.
Sharing a photo in Tinubu-branded attire, the filmmaker declares his unwavering backing for the President. Edochie captions his post, "ASIWAJU BOY. 100%. Unapologetically. I LOVE TINUBU. I BELIEVE IN HIM. AND I'M PRAYING FOR HIM TO SUCCEED." This endorsement follows Edochie's recent social media tribute to Tinubu, demonstrating his continued public support.