The Presidency has announced significant progress in resolving the visa ban issue between Nigeria and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). President Bola Tinubu engaged in diplomatic talks with his UAE counterpart, Sheik Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, aimed at ending the diplomatic dispute that led to the suspension of visa issuance to Nigerians and the suspension of flights by Etihad and Emirates, two major UAE airlines, to Nigeria.The visa ban, initiated in October last year, disrupted the activities of Nigerians who frequently traveled to the UAE for various purposes, including business, tourism, and leisure.According to Presidential spokesman Chief Ajuri Ngelale, the discussions were fruitful, resulting in the immediate lifting of the visa ban and the prompt resumption of flights by both Etihad Airlines and Emirates Airlines. Importantly, there was no immediate financial obligation imposed on the Nigerian government as part of the agreement.While the UAE authorities did not explicitly mention the visa ban lift in their statement, they conveyed their congratulations to President Tinubu on his assumption of the presidency and expressed their best wishes for Nigeria's progress and prosperity.Ngelale emphasized the need for both countries' cabinet officials to work on the finer details and finalize cross-sectoral agreements following the agreement reached between the two heads of state. This development marks a positive step toward restoring normal travel and diplomatic relations between Nigeria and the UAE