FIFA has initiated disciplinary proceedings against Luis Rubiales, the president of the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), following an incident in which he kissed Spain's football star Jenni Hermoso on the lips after the Women's World Cup final.
The world football governing body stated that the incident potentially breaches article 13 paragraphs 1 and 2 of the FIFA disciplinary code. Rubiales, 46, received criticism for his actions, prompting Spain's women's football league, Liga F, to demand his dismissal. In a joint statement by Hermoso and the union Futpro, they called for decisive actions against Rubiales to ensure accountability and safeguard female football players from such behavior.
Despite Rubiales' initial defensive response and subsequent apology, public condemnation of his conduct continues. (Source: AFP)