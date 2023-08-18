Nigerian women's national football team, the Super Falcons, received unexpected rewards of US$10,000 each from the country's government for reaching the Women's World Cup last 16. Defender Osinachi Ohale expressed gratitude for the unprecedented gesture and acknowledged the public's positive response to their performance. The team's discipline propelled them through a challenging group, showcasing their unbreakable spirit and unwavering strength. Nigeria's First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, praised the team's accomplishments during an event at the presidential villa in Abuja.In a notable departure from past practices, various Nigerian states and officials are also recognizing the players' achievements. Imo state's governor rewarded players with cash and land, demonstrating growing support for women's football. Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu commended the team for igniting enthusiasm for women's football and fostering unity in Nigeria. The Nigeria Football Federation president assured players of overdue bonuses, allowances, and expenses dating back to 2021, amidst assistance from global players union Fifpro in resolving disputes.Star player Asisat Oshoala reflected on the team's progress at the tournament, expressing pride in their performance and emphasizing the unity and effort displayed. Oshoala also discussed her motivations for establishing a girls-only football academy in Lagos, aiming to facilitate opportunities for young female players. The financial rewards bestowed upon the Super Falcons underline changing perceptions and increasing support for women's football in Nigeria.