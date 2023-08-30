Recent events, marked by the coups in Niger and Gabon, have thrust the issue of military interventions into the spotlight across the African continent. These coups have brought to the forefront the justifications and reasons provided by junta leaders as they seize power from established governments. A closer examination of these rationales offers valuable insights into the underlying factors that drive such radical actions. From political turbulence to economic hardships and perceived governance shortcomings, this article aims to explore the primary driving forces cited by junta leaders when explaining their decisions to orchestrate coups in various African nations.A recurring trigger for coups in Africa is the perception of an institutional crisis within the nation's governance structure. Junta leaders often argue that existing political, legal, and administrative institutions have faltered, precipitating a breakdown in effective governance. This situation can arise from disputed elections, concerns about electoral fairness, or amendments to the constitution that concentrate power. The recent coup in Gabon underscores this, as the junta pointed to a "serious institutional crisis" and a lack of transparency in the preceding election as pivotal reasons for their intervention.Frequent bouts of political instability can corrode public trust and exacerbate existing divisions within a society. In response, junta leaders commonly claim that their intervention is essential to restore stability and prevent further chaos. Ongoing political turmoil, contentious power struggles, and allegations of corruption can all contribute to a perceived climate of instability. The recent coup in Niger, which followed allegations of electoral fraud and a perceived weakening of democratic institutions, exemplifies the consequences of persistent political instability.Economic challenges often underlie junta leaders' assertions that they are acting in the best interests of their nations. High unemployment rates, widespread poverty, and limited economic opportunities can foment public discontent and frustration. In such circumstances, junta leaders assert that they are stepping in to address these economic woes and offer a new path toward prosperity. The 2020 coup in Mali serves as a pertinent example, with the junta pledging to tackle corruption and enhance governance as a means to alleviate economic struggles.Deteriorating social cohesion and escalating public unrest are frequently cited as catalysts for junta interventions. Junta leaders argue that their actions are essential to prevent further societal divisions and conflicts that could lead to widespread instability. Notably, the junta in Sudan justified their seizure of power by highlighting the need to curtail escalating chaos following months of widespread protests against the previous regime.Perceived governance failures, encompassing allegations of authoritarianism, nepotism, and disregard for the rule of law, often contribute to junta decisions to overthrow governments. Junta leaders assert that they are acting to restore democratic values and ensure better governance for the citizenry. A striking instance can be observed in the 2021 coup in Guinea, prompted by concerns over President Alpha Condé's pursuit of a third term, a move criticized by opponents as a violation of democratic norms.While coups remain contentious actions with far-reaching implications, the explanations provided by junta leaders offer valuable insights into the primary drivers behind these interventions. Institutional crises, political instability, economic hardships, social unrest, and governance failures are among the key factors cited by junta leaders to justify their actions. However, these reasons must be carefully evaluated against their broader impacts on democratic processes, governance, and overall stability within the nations experiencing such upheavals.