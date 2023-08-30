Gabonese army officers, operating as the Committee for the Transition and Restoration of Institutions, took control of national television to explain their decision to overthrow President Ali Bongo. The military cited severe institutional, political, economic, and social crises as the driving factors behind the coup, which they deemed "necessary" for the country's advancement.In a broadcast translated from French to English by AFP, the junta expressed that Gabon, historically a peaceful haven, had fallen into grave turmoil. They acknowledged that the general elections held on August 26, 2023, failed to meet criteria for transparency, credibility, and inclusiveness desired by the populace. The junta attributed this to an irresponsible and unpredictable governance style that had led to deteriorating social cohesion, posing a risk of national chaos.On August 30, 2023, the defence and security forces formed the Committee for the Transition and Restoration of Institutions (CTRI), taking action to protect peace by ending the current regime. They canceled the August 26 general elections and closed national borders indefinitely.The junta dissolved all national institutions, including the Federal Government, Senate, National Assembly, Constitutional Court, Economic, Social and Environmental Council, and the Gabonese Elections Centre. They urged calm and serenity from the public, sister country communities residing in Gabon, and the Gabonese diaspora.The junta reiterated their commitment to Gabon's obligations to both national and international communities, expressing hope for a brighter future. They concluded with a call for blessings from both God and ancestral spirits for Gabon, and a pledge of honor and loyalty to their homeland.This report is based on information from AFP