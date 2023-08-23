President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's administration is expected to spend N8.63 billion on salaries and allowances for his cabinet members over the next four years, according to Daily Trust's findings. This amount could increase as the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) finalizes its review of public servants' remuneration.The 48-member cabinet, which contradicts President Tinubu's promise to reduce the cost of governance, has raised concerns among experts. They argue that the large cabinet size and the associated aides will strain available resources at the expense of effective governance for Nigerians.The monthly salary for a minister is fixed at N650,135.99, totaling N7.801 million per annum. Additional allowances approved by the RMAFC include accommodation, furniture, severance gratuity, leave allowance, and motor vehicle allowance. The total expenditure on ministers' salaries and allowances, excluding other expenses like estacodes, could exceed N13 billion.Critics are calling for a reduction in the cost of governance, citing the fiscal challenges Nigeria faces. The proposal for a comprehensive review of the salaries and allowances of political office holders is already underway at the RMAFC. Some experts suggest implementing the Stephen Oronsaye committee report, which recommends merging and rationalizing government agencies and ministries to cut costs.Meanwhile, with the increasing cabinet size and expenditure, concerns are growing about the financial sustainability of such a move and the effective utilization of resources for the benefit of NigeriansSource: Daily Trust