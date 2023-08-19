Access Bank Nigeria

World ECOWAS Envoys Touch Down in Niger for Crucial Talks with Junta

A delegation from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has landed in Niger, intensifying efforts to diplomatically resolve the impasse with the country's coup leaders. This move comes as the coup leaders continue to hold President Mohamed Bazoum in detention since the coup on July 26. The ECOWAS representatives joined forces with United Nations Special Representative for West Africa and the Sahel, Leonardo Santos Simao, who arrived earlier to aid in finding a solution to the ongoing crisis.

The regional delegation arrived in Niamey, Niger's capital, while Simao's involvement aimed at facilitating a swift and peaceful resolution to the turmoil. The UN spokesperson, Stephane Dujarric, emphasized the importance of reinstating constitutional order, the liberation of the detained president and his family, and the restoration of their legitimate authority.

Meanwhile, the ECOWAS commissioner for peace and security, Abdel-Fatau Musah, disclosed that 11 out of the 15 member states have committed troops for a potential military intervention, underlining their readiness to act upon orders. The presence of both ECOWAS and UN representatives highlights the urgency and determination of the international community to navigate the crisis towards a peaceful resolution.
 

