Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has filed a lawsuit against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu over the alleged "unlawful ban and withdrawal of the accreditations of 25 journalists and media houses from covering the Presidential Villa." The lawsuit, filed at the Federal High Court in Lagos, comes in response to the recent withdrawal of accreditations from journalists covering activities at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.SERAP is seeking an order to compel President Tinubu to reverse the revocation of the accreditations and ban on the journalists and media houses. They also seek a perpetual injunction to prevent such arbitrary revocations in the future. SERAP argues that the ban violates rights to freedom of expression, access to information, participation, and media freedom.The organization contends that the ban could lead to further cases of arbitrariness and restrict fundamental rights in a democratic society. They assert that the ban lacks lawful justification and undermines the principles of media plurality and diversity essential for democracy.SERAP's lawsuit highlights the critical role of media in ensuring freedom of expression, access to information, and democratic participation. It calls for the protection of these fundamental rights and the promotion of a free and independent media as essential components of a democratic society