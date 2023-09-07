Access Bank Nigeria

Politics President Tinubu Reflects on His Academic Prowess: 'I Was Outstanding

President Tinubu, currently attending the G-20 Summit in India, engaged with Nigerian students during an interaction where he shared his inspirational journey from humble beginnings to becoming the President of Nigeria. The meeting, attended by Nigerian students in India, conveyed the message that dedication, honesty, determination, and a change in mindset can lead them to achieve great success in their careers.

Tinubu recounted his own path, mentioning that quality education played a pivotal role in his success. He started as a security guard, later becoming a tutor and excelling academically. He joined Deloitte, one of the world's leading accounting firms, due to his education, and eventually transitioned into a successful career
into a successful career at Exxon Mobil before entering politics.

The President encouraged the students not to lose hope and emphasized that Nigeria welcomes talent from all regions. He also stressed the importance of leveraging Nigeria's diverse culture and resources for national development.

President Tinubu's foreign policy focus on the Diaspora was highlighted by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar. This policy aims to improve services for Nigerians abroad and enhance the country's image internationally
 

