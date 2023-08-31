In response to the escalating trend of coups across Africa, leaders are proactively reshuffling their defense portfolios. Cameroon's President Paul Biya executed significant changes within the country's Ministry of Defense. Key positions including the presidency's delegate in charge of defense, air force staff, navy, and police underwent reshuffling. Biya's ascension to power began with a coup d'état in 1982, marked by a history of oppression and human rights abuses. Despite permitting multiparty elections later on, the 90-year-old leader has maintained his presidency.Following the recent coup in Gabon, Rwanda's defense force (RDF) announced through the social media platform "X" (formerly Twitter) that President Paul Kagame sanctioned the retirement of 83 senior officers. Kagame also sanctioned the promotion and appointment of new officers to assume their roles. Rwanda's chief of defense staff, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) ambassador, and Cameroon's defense attaché convened meetings to explore opportunities for bolstering defense cooperation between their respective nations.In 2015, Rwanda amended its constitution to extend Kagame's presidency until 2034. With Kagame having held power since 2000, he stands as one of Africa's longest-serving presidents. The decisions by Kagame and Biya to restructure their military leadership followed closely after soldiers staged a takeover in Gabon, ending the Bongo family's 53-year rule. President Ali Bongo, freshly re-elected to a third term, faced opposition allegations of electoral fraud.Nigerian President Bola Tinubu expressed deep concern about the "contagious autocracy" pervading Africa, collaborating with the African Union (AU) and global leaders to address the growing issue. Also chairperson of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), Tinubu remains committed to restoring constitutional order in Niger, which has experienced its fifth coup. Analysts assert that dissatisfaction with long-standing leadership is fueling the upsurge in coups on the continent. (Original story credit: [Source])