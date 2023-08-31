Gboyega Odubanjo, a 27-year-old Nigerian poet, has been missing since the early hours of Saturday. He was last seen at the Shambala festival in Kelmarsh, Northamptonshire, where he was scheduled to perform. UK police issued an appeal for information to aid in his search on Wednesday.In a subsequent statement, authorities revealed that a body was found in the early hours of Thursday during a specialized search of the area. Although formal identification is pending, Odubanjo's family in Bromley, southeast London, has been informed and is receiving support. The Northamptonshire police have determined no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death.Detective Chief Inspector Johnny Campbell urged respect for the family's privacy and announced that a file would be prepared for the coroner. The search effort involved various resources, including police search dogs, specialized officers, response teams, a police dive team, and volunteers from Northamptonshire Search and Rescue.Odubanjo, currently pursuing a PhD at the University of Hertfordshire, serves as an editor for Bad Betty Press and the poetry magazine Bath Magg. The missing persons inquiry was led by detectives from the Force's CID, supported by a collaborative effort from various units and volunteers. (Original story credit: [Source])