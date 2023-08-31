Access Bank Nigeria

World [VIDEO]Gabon's Former Senate President Allegedly Caught Red-Handed Trying to Flee with Large Sum of Money

E

ese

Moderator
A tweet has surfaced claiming that the former senate president of Gabon was allegedly caught attempting to flee with a bag containing a significant sum of money. The tweet states that the ex-senate president was apprehended by the country's citizens, who discovered the bag of money in his possession.

The details surrounding the incident, including the specific amount of money and the circumstances of the apprehension, remain undisclosed in the tweet. The claim has sparked attention and curiosity about the situation, raising questions about the former senate president's motivations and the implications of the reported incident. However, the tweet does not provide further context or details about the incident, leaving room for speculation and further inquiry into the matter.

 

Similar threads

E
World Gabon's President Ali Bongo Appeals to International Allies Amidst Coup Turmoil
Replies
0
Views
154
ese
E
E
  • Sticky
World Understanding the Key Factors Behind Coups in Africa: Analysis of Recent Junta Actions.
Replies
0
Views
157
ese
E
E
  • Sticky
World Insight into the Coup: Gabonese Military Explains Reasons for Ousting President Ali Bongo
Replies
0
Views
171
ese
E
E
Politics Tinubu Speaks Out Against Gabon Coup, Highlights Importance of Rule of Law Across Africa"
Replies
0
Views
105
ese
E
Back
Top