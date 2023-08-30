Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has openly challenged the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to take disciplinary action against him if they dare. During an appearance on Channels Television's Politics Today show on Wednesday, Wike confidently asserted that he has not encountered any party leader capable of suspending or expelling him.Wike expressed his disbelief that anyone within the party could impose discipline on him. He even turned the tables, indicating that he should be the one demanding discipline for those who disregarded the party's constitution, specifically referencing the party's support for rotational leadership.Defiantly, Wike questioned who would have the authority to suspend him from the PDP, displaying his willingness to challenge any potential move against him. He boldly issued the challenge, expressing his readiness to face any consequences arising from his stance.The statement showcases Wike's confidence and his assertion of his own political stature within the PDP, suggesting that he believes his position within the party is unassailable