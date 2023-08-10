In a crucial decision, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has summoned its standby force to reestablish constitutional order in the Niger Republic following the recent coup. This declaration was made during an Extraordinary ECOWAS meeting in Abuja by its President, Omar Alieu Touray.Growing apprehensions arose due to the blatant refusal of the Niger military junta to engage in dialogue with ECOWAS. Additionally, the coup leaders' detention of President Mohamed Bazoum and his family has further intensified international concerns. The regional bloc has not hesitated in condemning these actions.The resolution calls upon key partners, including the African Union (AU) and other international entities, to back ECOWAS's initiative to bring back peace in Niger. The appeal to the global community highlights the severity of the situation and the necessity for a unified response.Highlighted parts of the resolution include directives for the “activation of the ECOWAS standby force immediately” and the “deployment of this force to restore Niger's constitutional order." ECOWAS emphasized its persistent dedication to restoring order through peaceful means.Niger's stability is pivotal for regional security, considering West Africa's history with political and security challenges. ECOWAS, with its 15 member states, frequently intervenes to uphold democracy in the region. The standby force, an integral part of ECOWAS's conflict management mechanism, showcases its readiness to handle crises.With the international spotlight now on ECOWAS's forthcoming actions in Niger, there's an underlying call for the global community to provide diplomatic and logistical support. The next steps will be instrumental in reestablishing democratic governance in Niger.