The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has declined to accept the three-year power transition plan put forward by the military junta in Niger Republic. This decision was announced by Abdel-Fatau Musah, the ECOWAS Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace, and Security, during an interview with the BBC on Sunday.
The military junta, which took control of Niger following a recent coup, had proposed a three-year timeline for the transition of power back to civilian rule. However, ECOWAS, a regional bloc focused on maintaining stability and promoting cooperation among West African nations, has rejected this plan.
The rejection by ECOWAS indicates the organization's commitment to upholding democratic norms and principles in the region. The political situation in Niger has raised concerns about the restoration of civilian governance and the potential impacts on regional stability.
Abdel-Fatau Musah's remarks reflect the regional body's stance against extended military rule and its insistence on a swift return to constitutional order. ECOWAS has a history of advocating for democratic transitions and intervening in cases where constitutional norms are undermined within member states.