In Accra, Ghana, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) issued a warning that it is prepared to launch a military invasion of Niger Republic if diplomatic efforts fail to reverse the recent coup in the country.

This announcement follows the activation of ECOWAS' standing force during an extraordinary summit in Abuja last week. The force is poised to intervene if the junta in Niger refuses to restore ousted President Mohamed Bazoum to power.

ECOWAS emphasized its commitment to restore constitutional order through all available means, citing its past military interventions in Sierra Leone, Liberia, and other cases. Abdel-Fatau Musah, ECOWAS Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace, and Security, rejected accusations of external manipulation, asserting that the organization operates based on its own protocols and norms.

Musah disclosed that most member states are ready to participate in the standby force, except for countries also under military rule. Meanwhile, Germany expressed support for EU sanctions against the Niger military junta, as foreign troops from various nations are present in Niger to combat Islamist insurgents. The UN World Food Programme called for humanitarian efforts to continue in Niger, highlighting the importance of assisting vulnerable populations amid the political crisis.
 

