The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), led by Abdullahi Ganduje, has established three national campaign councils in preparation for the forthcoming gubernatorial elections on November 11 in Bayelsa, Imo, and Kogi states.FCT Minister Nyesom Wike has been included as a member of the 123-person Campaign Council for Bayelsa state. Gombe state Governor Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya will head the Bayelsa Campaign Council, while Cross River state Governor Bassey Otu will lead the 138-member Imo Campaign Council. Ogun state Governor Dapo Abiodun will chair the 135-member council for Kogi.Kogi's three co-chairmen consist of Governors Babajide Sanwo-olu (Lagos), Umar Bago (Niger), and Uba Sani (Kaduna). In Imo, the co-chairpersons are Ebonyi state Governor Francis Nwifuru, Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu, and Minister of State for Labour and Employment Nkeiruka Onyejeocha.For the Bayelsa campaign, Defense Minister Mohammed Badaru, Senate President Godswill Akpabio, and Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Senator George Akume have been designated as co-chairmen.These campaign councils have been established in anticipation of the gubernatorial elections and comprise a mix of government officials, governors, and prominent figures to lead the APC's campaign efforts in the respective states. The report is sourced from the original articleCredit: Vanguard